Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of EML stock opened at GBX 5.74 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.64. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of £47.41 million and a P/E ratio of -28.72.

Get Emmerson alerts:

In other Emmerson news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.