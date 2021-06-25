Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Employers were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

