Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,427,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,648,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the period.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

