Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.30

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

