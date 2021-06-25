Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 1292236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The firm has a market cap of C$393.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

