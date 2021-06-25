Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,400 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.