Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

