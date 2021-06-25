Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,818 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

