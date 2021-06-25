Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

