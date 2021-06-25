Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 198,229 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after purchasing an additional 820,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

