Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

