Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

