Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,617 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

