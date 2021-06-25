Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,615 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $256.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

