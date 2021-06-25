Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 577 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,032,426 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

