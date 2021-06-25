EOSDT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,389.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $5,389.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.