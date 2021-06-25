EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

