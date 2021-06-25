Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $779.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $748.30. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

