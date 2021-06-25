Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Desjardins downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 86,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,410,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

