Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $6.10 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $6.10 or 0.00019119 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $195.34 million and $1.91 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,916.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.80 or 0.05808248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.49 or 0.01452179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00401076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00126099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00625030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00389124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007362 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039512 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

