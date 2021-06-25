Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total value of $14,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $707,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $304.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

