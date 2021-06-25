Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

