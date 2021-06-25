Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

