Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,679.81

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $417,679.81 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00579845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

