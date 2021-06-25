Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.