Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Raised to $38.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

EVLO stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $802.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

