Evercore ISI Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Outperform

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

