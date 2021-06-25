Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.38 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.