Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.12 ($33.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,480 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.32. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.