Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Exelixis worth $88,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,248 shares of company stock worth $9,860,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

