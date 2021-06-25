ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $8,470,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

