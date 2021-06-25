Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the lowest is $106.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.91. 499,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.65. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

