Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.