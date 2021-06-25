Farhad Nanji Acquires 52,619 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 52,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji bought 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.71. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

