Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

