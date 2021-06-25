Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.80. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

