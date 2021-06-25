Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Big Lots worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

BIG stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

