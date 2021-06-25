Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 129,392 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 161.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.