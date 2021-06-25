Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,662 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

PCRX stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

