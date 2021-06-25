Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 405.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
