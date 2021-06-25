Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 405.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

