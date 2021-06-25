Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,085 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 301.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

