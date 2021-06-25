Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 64,294 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,294 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

