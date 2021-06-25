Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.64% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

