FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $11.74 on Friday, hitting $291.95. 11,605,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.12.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

