FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $11.74 on Friday, hitting $291.95. 11,605,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.47.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.
FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.12.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
