FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.95. 11,605,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,509. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.