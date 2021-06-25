FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $11.11 on Friday, reaching $292.58. The company had a trading volume of 504,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

