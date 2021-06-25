FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $11.11 on Friday, reaching $292.58. The company had a trading volume of 504,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.
In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.