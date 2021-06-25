Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10,020.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £100.20 ($130.91) and last traded at £100.15 ($130.85), with a volume of 43170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,902 ($129.37).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,504.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.