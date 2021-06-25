FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FIGS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.91.

FIGS stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

