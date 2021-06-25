Financial Analysis: Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Centene alerts:

89.8% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centene and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 2.14% 13.09% 4.91% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centene and Alignment Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 0 4 12 0 2.75 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $83.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Centene.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centene and Alignment Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $111.12 billion 0.38 $1.81 billion $5.00 14.56 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 5.01 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Centene beats Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members in the Managed Care segment. The company's Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; and vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.