Financial Analysis: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MJ and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78% Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MJ and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 38.77 -$3.96 million N/A N/A Phreesia $148.68 million 20.25 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -86.38

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MJ and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $59.68, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MJ.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

